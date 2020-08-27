 Skip to main content
Drive-in movies coming to Calistoga in September

Old Faithful Geyser in Calistoga

 Submitted photo

The Old Faithful Geyser of California and Celebrate! Napa Valley will host a Drive-In series in September, complete with theater-quality projection and an extra-large screen. 

The Calistoga Drive-In will screen a film each Wednesday, starting Wednesday, Sept. 2, with 'Back to the Future.' Subsequent titles include 'Coco', 'Mission Impossible', and 'The Last Starfighter.'

The Drive-in will be located at Old Faithful Geyser, 1299 Tubbs Lane.

Tickets are $30 per carload, and $35 for carload and popcorn, available for purchase online only. For more information and ticket purchases, visit www.calistogadrivein.com. Please print your eTicket, or download it to your mobile device.  

Parking will begin at 8 p.m. and the screening will start between 8:30–8:45 p.m.

If you have additional inquiries, please contact linda@stickylickits.com.

Partners helping to produce the Calistoga Drive-In are The Old Faithful Geyser, Celebrate! Napa Valley and StickyLickits.

