One of the two drivers involved in a head-on crash that seriously injured four people faces a potential felony drunken driving charge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Cynthia Ann Throm, 63, was arrested Tuesday after her release from Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where she was treated after a two-car collision near Calistoga early Sunday evening, according to Jaret Paulson, a CHP spokesperson in Napa.

Throm was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of causing injury by driving under the influence, Paulson said Wednesday. She was released less than two hours later on $100,000 bail, according to jail booking records.

Throm, who was listed as a resident of Las Vegas and Brookings, Oregon, was at the wheel of a 2020 Hyundai Palisade that collided with a 2020 Honda CR-V on Highway 128 near Tubbs Lane, CHP reported earlier.

All four occupants, two in each SUV, were hospitalized with major injuries, according to the highway patrol. Throm and her passenger were taken by ambulance to Santa Rosa, while a 32-year-old Santa Rosa woman and an 8-year-old girl in the Honda were taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa.

