 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dump truck accident blocks traffic on Hwy. 29 north of Calistoga

Dump truck accident blocks traffic on Hwy. 29 north of Calistoga

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A dump truck hauling dirt heading southbound on Highway 29 just north of Tubbs Lane went off the road at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, in what appeared to have been a mechanical or brake malfunction, CHP reported Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the accident, and traffic control was on the scene directing one-lane traffic, CHP Sgt. Mason Ernie reported. At 4 p.m., Ernie estimated that it would be several hours before the truck was removed from the scene. 

Napa County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Ryan Woolworth explains Napa County's new Zonehaven evacuation system. Video courtesy of Napa County Sheriff's Office. #KnowYourZone

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News