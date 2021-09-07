Dump truck accident blocks traffic on Hwy. 29 north of Calistoga

A dump truck hauling dirt heading southbound on Highway 29 just north of Tubbs Lane went off the road at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, in what appeared to have been a mechanical or brake malfunction, CHP reported Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the accident, and traffic control was on the scene directing one-lane traffic, CHP Sgt. Mason Ernie reported. At 4 p.m., Ernie estimated that it would be several hours before the truck was removed from the scene.