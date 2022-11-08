Early Calistoga election results show Kraus leading mayoral race

CALISTOGA — Calistoga City Councilmember Gary Kraus led the race to become the city’s next mayor in early results Tuesday night.
In early returns released at 8:01 p.m., Kraus had 53.88% of the vote, leading his fellow Councilmember Donald Williams, who had 46.12%.
In Calistoga’s City Council race, Kevin Eisenberg and Scott Cooper had taken a large early lead over Curtis Winslow for two open seats. Eisenberg and Cooper had 46.53% and 39.6% of the vote, respectively, ahead of Winslow with 13.87%.
"I'm very happy," said Kraus, who viewed election results with family and campaign supporters at an election night gathering in Calistoga. "Ask me when I'm in the job a year if I'm still happy; the answer may be different," he added, laughing.
Earlier, neither Kraus nor Williams anticipated a declaration of victory Tuesday night. "I thought it was going to be a little closer than it is right now," said Kraus.
"The numbers are preliminary. We'll see," Williams said after voting closed. "At this point I'm glad for the support I received."
With Calistoga’s current mayor, Chris Canning, not seeking another term after 10 years in the post, Kraus and Williams are vying for the two-year term.
The mayoral candidates share similar positions on strengthening Calistoga’s climate change response efforts, creating more equitable water rates, protecting local businesses, and providing affordable housing for city staff and employees.
Both candidates are looking to complete the acquisition of the Napa County Fairgrounds property, which depends on city voters’ approval of a tax in 2023, but differ on how the fairground site should be used.
Competing for Kraus and Williams’ soon-to-be-vacated council seats are technology services provider Curtis Winslow; former Calistoga teacher and principal Kevin Eisenberg; and Calistoga Planning Commission chair and Realtor Scott Cooper.
Cooper and Eisenberg were to host a joint election night party with Kraus at Evangeline’s, a local bistro.
"We're at an inflection point in Calistoga; we have some huge issues," said Eisenberg after refreshing a computer screen to view the first election returns. "We have a real opportunity with the City Council to make a real different and make Calistoga the best city in all of California."
The council hopefuls, all longtime Calistoga residents, have all cited high living costs and the city’s water supply as major local issues. If rates for the proposed special tax and purchase of the fairground are approved next year by a two-thirds majority of Calistoga voters, the incoming council will determine how the property is used.
You can reach Danielle Wilde at 707-256-2212 or
dwilde@napanews.com.
