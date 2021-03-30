Easter celebrations will be socially distanced in the Napa Valley

Admission is free for all ages, but registration is required to enter. Visit townofyountville.com/events to register.

St. Helena

People all over St. Helena are decorating wine barrels as part of an artistic way to liven up the city during the Easter holiday.

Participants are asked to register at barrelsoffunsthelena.com and display their barrels no later than Friday.

Last year’s inaugural wine barrel Easter egg hunt was organized by the St. Helena Odd Fellows Lodge 167 as a safe, socially distanced way for the community to celebrate the first holiday of the pandemic. Local businesses followed up with their own Holiday Wine Barrel Tour in December.

“It was a fun, safe way to get out into the community and see your neighbors,” said Stephanie Iacobacci of St. Helena Parks and Recreation. “Last year’s event did so well that it was a no-brainer — everyone wanted it to return.”

The latest event is a partnership between the city, Odd Fellows, Menegon Catering/Steves Hardware, and Hall Wines, which has offered to donate up to 300 barrels. As of March 18, participants from St. Helena, Deer Park, and Angwin — mostly residents but also some businesses — had registered for more than 130 barrels.