Election 2022: Calistoga residents to choose new mayor and two new council members

With the upcoming departure of longtime Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning, who’s served a decade in the seat, city residents will choose between two current City Council members this election season to decide which one becomes the next mayor. And Calistoga voters also will choose among three contenders to fill the two council seats those mayoral candidates are set to vacate.

Current council members and longtime Calistoga residents Gary Kraus and Don Williams are facing off for a two-year mayoral term in the Nov. 8 election. Running for the two council seats are technology services provider Curtis Winslow; former Calistoga schools superintendent and principal Kevin Eisenberg; and Calistoga Planning Commission chair Scott Cooper.

At a candidates' forum late last month and in interviews, the candidates expressed many positions that overlapped. All expressed interest, for instance, in continuing to strengthen Calistoga’s response to climate change, improve its capacity for disaster preparedness and continue to support local businesses. As for the Napa County Fairgrounds property, the candidates all expressed interest in the city completing its acquisition — which local voters will need to approve early next year — but differed somewhat in their positions on how the fairground should be used.

Calistoga candidates also generally identified making water rates understandable and equitable, along with environmental sustainability, as focus areas, and expressed worry over the lack of affordable housing for city staff and local workers.

Kraus has served as a council member for the past 16 years and came to the city about 24 years ago to become its first full-time fire chief. He said at a September forum he helped lay the groundwork for bringing more paid people into Calistoga Fire and professionalizing the department.

Kraus generally emphasizes the importance of enhancing the city’s emergency preparedness response, especially when it comes to fires, but also said at the forum that he wants to settle the Napa County Fairgrounds purchase, establish fair and equitable water rates, focus resources on attainable ways to fight climate change, and act in a fiscally responsible way when it comes to budgeting.

Williams, who’s been a Calistoga resident for 48 years and a council member for roughly four, said in an interview he feels as if he has the sense of what the community wants owing to both his time living in Calistoga and his efforts to connect with the community. His priorities all reflect, in some way, a goal of enhancing democracy, he said, which he defined as strengthening the relationship between the City Council and the community.

“It means connecting the people with the council so the council does what they want,” Williams said. “The main question is, will this serve the public and will it provide what it wants?”

Williams also expressed interest in staying true to Calistoga’s small-town identity. That came into play when he was asked at the forum how he would encourage and finance the building of affordable and mid-price housing in Calistoga — he said he would “let the market decide how the housing will go” while only changing zoning requirements if the state requires it. Williams also said at the forum that the housing problem is “bigger than Calistoga,” and that increasing supply locally would jeopardize the small-town quality of the city.

“People move to Calistoga partly because it’s a small town and they’re relying on those codes and zoning to maintain the quality of the town,” Williams said at the forum. “But if the market allows the developer to proceed, I’m happy for that to happen.”

Williams did note, however, that he’s open to exploring ways to improve hiring at the city level. Kraus noted at the forum the city does pay pretty well, but roughly 20% of city positions are vacant owing to the high cost of housing.

Kraus also said the city could move forward with land banking, or strike a deal with a developer to create a subdivision and sell a certain number of discounted properties to first-time home buyers.

“I think the city’s going to face a lot of challenges in the future,” Kraus said at the forum. “We have an aging population and we need to plan now for what services we’re going to provide. A number of crises are going to occur; we’re certainly vulnerable to earthquakes, fires and other forms of calamity. What I would ask is, who would you prefer to have leading the community in times of emergency? Who better than a retired fire chief?”

The City Council candidates — themselves all longtime Calistoga residents — also identified housing and living costs as major issues, and spoke to the importance of figuring out the city’s water future.

Winslow said his main focus was supporting the local, essential infrastructure that allows the city to exist in the first place, whether it comes to maintaining the city’s water supplies or allowing workers to affordably live in Calistoga or commute in.

“I’m definitely a capitalist; a lot of my clients here in Calistoga are local businesses,” Winslow said. “And a lot of local businesses really do participate in what’s happening in town. If we concentrate on the infrastructure, the local businesses will thrive.”

Cooper, who didn’t respond to a request for comment by press time, said at the online candidates' forum Sept. 29 that housing availability for local workers is one of the most important issues the city faces. He suggested Calistoga can help subsidize the purchase costs of housing and come up with a down payment assistance program.

Eisenberg said building affordable housing is essential, given that it supports middle-class workers who would make up the local community — including firefighters, police officers, teachers and local merchants.

“It’s really the middle that’s being squeezed out,” Eisenberg said. "If you happen to be very wealthy you can buy a place in Calistoga. But probably you do not want a job as a policeman right now, or one working in our sewage plant. Those are solid middle-class jobs that were great for so many who used to be able to live and work here and have a stake in the community. But it’s been a while since they’ve had a stake in the community, been part of the community, been your neighbors.”