Emergency Forest Restoration Program extended for Napa County

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) has extended accepting applications for the Emergency Forest Restoration Program (EFRP) for Napa County for the 2020 Fires

FSA, a branch of the US Department of Agriculture, is accepting application until Feb. 28.

Those who missed the deadline of Aug. 30, 2021 or were not aware of the program should sign up now. If you already signed up, the FSA is currently working on the applications received during that period.

EFRP provides payments to eligible owners of nonindustrial private forest (NIPF) land in order to carry out emergency measures to restore land damaged by a natural disaster.

FSA county committees determine land eligibility using on-site damage inspections that assess the type and extent of damage. To be eligible for EFRP, NIPF land must:

Have existing tree cover (or had tree cover immediately before the natural disaster occurred and is suitable for growing trees); and be owned by any nonindustrial private individual, group, association, corporation, or other private legal entity.

Cost-share payments are:

Up to 75 percent of the cost to implement approved restoration practices; and

Limited to $500,000 per person or legal entity per disaster.

To restore NIPF, EFRP participants may implement emergency forest restoration practices, such as:

Debris removal, such as down or damaged trees, in order to establish a new stand or provide for natural regeneration.

Site preparation, planting materials, and labor to replant forest stand.

Restoration of forestland roads, fire lanes, fuel breaks, or erosion control structures.

Fencing, tree shelters, and tree tubes to protect trees from wildlife damage; and

Wildlife enhancement to provide cover openings and wildlife habitat.

If you have not signed up or are wanting more information on EFRP, contact the Vacaville office at 707-448-0106 x 2 or email your questions to fsa.vacaville.ca.usda.gov and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.