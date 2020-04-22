Eminent domain victory: PG&E installs LNG site on Calistoga vineyard property

As a public utility, PG&E is entitled to seek prejudgment possession of property under eminent domain, court documents state. They also cite a public utility code, “A gas corporation may condemn any property necessary for the construction and maintenance of its gas plant.”

Further, “PG&E has shown it has an overriding need to possess the property prior to the issuance of final judgment in the case and that it will suffer a substantial hardship if the application for possession is denied or limited.” The company was authorized to take possession of the property in February.

“The judge said she was not about to question PG&Es stated claims that they needed the location due to public safety,” said Gard’s attorney, John Borba.

Still at issue, however, is PG&E’s $335,000 payment for the easement, their appraisal of what the land is worth. Gard, whose 63 acres has been farmed by his family for generations, had fought the take-over, saying the appraisal was “vastly underestimated,” and worried that his property will be devalued by construction of a LNG site. He also has environmental concerns about the loss of agricultural integrity, as his property sits at the gateway to Calistoga, and offers the first real glimpse of Mount St. Helena. He also expressed concern about a possible LNG accident.