Eminent domain victory: PG&E installs LNG site on Calistoga vineyard property

Pacific Gas & Electric has begun work on a liquid natural gas supply site on Highway 29 in Calistoga, after seizing private vineyard property for the project by eminent domain.
The supply will keep natural gas flowing to customers over the coming two years as PG&E upgrades a 90-year-old pipeline that stretches from Napa to Calistoga, to meet the region’s growing demand for natural gas, and to meet state and federal requirements.
“We are not building a plant or other facility. We’ll be using liquefied natural gas to keep customers in service once the Dunaweal Lane phase (of the project) is under way and that will require large LNG tanks to be used,” said PG&E representative Deanna Contreras.
Only one pipe north of Yountville supplies St. Helena, Calistoga and Angwin with gas, and the work will be done in phases. When a section of the line is shut down, customers will still need natural gas. PG&E will solve the problem by injecting liquid natural gas into the line. The main injection site will be along Highway 29 at Dunaweal Lane.
In 2021, the site will be secured with standard temporary construction fencing. When liquid natural gas is being injected, passersby will see the top of trucks sticking above the fence, and portable lights will be used at night. In 2021, traffic impacts will be limited to the coming and going of the LNG trucks and equipment.
“The only place you can obtain liquid natural gas in California is in Boron, which is down by Barstow,” project manager Brian Garber told the Napa Valley Register earlier this year.
“We will be rotating four tanker trucks from Boron up to Calistoga.”
When not in use, all equipment, trailers, personnel and fencing “will be removed from the field and those will not see anything but a field,” Contreras said. “Once the work is completed it will be entirely underground.”
Eminent domainThe LNG site is being installed on Terry Gard’s private vineyard property against his objections. In January, Napa County Superior Court Judge Victoria Wood granted a temporary ruling in favor of PG&E over Gard, for a permanent easement of 1.4 acres of his land on Dunaweal Lane, across from Twomey Cellars.
After looking at more intrusive and disruptive alternatives for LNG sites up and down the Valley, PG&E decided Gard’s property was the most advantageous. The issue went to court.
As a public utility, PG&E is entitled to seek prejudgment possession of property under eminent domain, court documents state. They also cite a public utility code, “A gas corporation may condemn any property necessary for the construction and maintenance of its gas plant.”
Further, “PG&E has shown it has an overriding need to possess the property prior to the issuance of final judgment in the case and that it will suffer a substantial hardship if the application for possession is denied or limited.” The company was authorized to take possession of the property in February.
“The judge said she was not about to question PG&Es stated claims that they needed the location due to public safety,” said Gard’s attorney, John Borba.
Still at issue, however, is PG&E’s $335,000 payment for the easement, their appraisal of what the land is worth. Gard, whose 63 acres has been farmed by his family for generations, had fought the take-over, saying the appraisal was “vastly underestimated,” and worried that his property will be devalued by construction of a LNG site. He also has environmental concerns about the loss of agricultural integrity, as his property sits at the gateway to Calistoga, and offers the first real glimpse of Mount St. Helena. He also expressed concern about a possible LNG accident.
Gard has yet to provide evidence to the court that PG&E’s appraisal is insufﬁcient. PG&E offered to provide $5,000 for him to do so, and Borba said they will be presenting another appraiser’s opinion in court.
“The Court could change its mind at trial, but it would be unlikely,” Borba said. “Terry, with our help, continues to oppose this taking. However, the law certainly favors PG&E and that is truly shameful given their history.”
A trial date is set for August.
Barry Eberling contributed to this story.
