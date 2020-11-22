Employees at 2 St. Helena businesses cited for selling alcohol/tobacco to minors

Employees at two St. Helena businesses were issued misdemeanor citations for selling alcohol or tobacco to minors during a sting operation on Nov. 17.

Underage decoys working with the St. Helena Police Department, along with agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), made nine attempts to purchase alcohol or tobacco from seven St. Helena businesses, according to a press release from the city.

A clerk at the Speedway convenience store near Inglewood Avenue was cited for selling tobacco to a minor. An employee at Caffe Della Valle was cited for selling alcohol to a minor.

Based on violations of other laws during the purchase, the ABC will take administrative action against Caffe Della Valle’s alcoholic beverage license, according to Police Chief Chris Hartley.

However, Tim Terrell, owner of Caffe Della Valle, said he was assured by an ABC official that the restaurant will receive only a warning because the decoy lied about her age, which is not allowed during underage alcohol stings. He provided a copy of a state regulation stating that decoys "shall answer truthfully any questions about his or her age."