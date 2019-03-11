Engel & Völkers recently expanded into St. Helena and Napa, facilitated by the brand’s largest North American brokerage led by license partner Paul Benson.
Stefan Jezycki, Will Densberger, Agi Smith and Pavi Mitchell, who joined Compass as part of the Pacific Union acquisition in 2018, along with Michael Muters and eight additional agents, formerly of Bradley Real Estate Group, will establish Engel & Völkers’ Napa and St. Helena presence, bringing more than $200 million in annual sales volume to the company.
“With a boutique feel backed by a global infrastructure and network, the Napa and St. Helena real estate markets will greatly benefit from a brand that values local community in every region it represents worldwide,” said Benson. “The exceptional market expertise and talent this announcement entails sets an entirely new level of service standard in these key California markets. It’s just the beginning.”
Jezycki and Muters will oversee the brand’s Napa presence, while Densberger, who is a leader in Napa’s Upvalley market for vineyard acquisitions and sales, will oversee St. Helena operations.
Engel & Völkers operates a global network of more than 11,000 real estate advisors in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit evusa.com.