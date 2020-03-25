Essential activities continue in Calistoga during the COVID-19 crisis

Almost a week after the COVID-19 Shelter at Home Order was issued, Calistogans are adjusting to navigating the town under new restrictions.

Activities are restricted to only those that are essential, like going to store, the gas station, and medical appointments. Outdoor contact sports and group activities are also prohibited.

So far, the order is through April 7, as issued by the Napa County Health Officer. Mayor Chris Caning, speaking at a special city council meeting on March 20, said violating the order is disrespectful and also unlawful.

“The city will be educating, and citing, then enforcing anyone having challenges understanding the order,” he said. “We have spoken with the police chief, and the city has great breath of action available.”

That said, the mayor also encouraged people to leave their homes to walk and bike ride to stay healthy and active, with certain stipulations, such as no groups larger than 10 gathering at close distance. “You are not trapped in household, you can do essential activities and get out for a walk,” he said.