EV Floral Design opens in Calistoga

Then came the shelter-in-place, postponing Ramey’s plans for opening. “But in some ways, that was OK,” she said. “I had a brand-new baby girl (now 7 months old), and I had more time to spend with her.” And clients were still asking her to provide flowers for their homes. “I had to go to Safeway to get the flowers,” she laughs, “and had them drop-shipped to clients.”

Now, Ramey, with the help of Barbie Trattler, who has worked with her for five years, have opened and are ready for business, from individual stems to festive bouquets and more formal arrangements. Ramey and Trattler are thinking about promoting a “bouquet du jour” special every week. “I look at EV more as a boutique than a flower shop,” Ramey said. “And our prices may be on the high side. But really, I’m looking for input from customers. I want people to come in, take a look at what we have, and make suggestions. I want to offer what Calistogans want and will buy.”

Almost all of EV Floral Design’s flowers are locally grown and seasonal. Sunflowers have just come in and roses are in abundance.

Ramey, whose home burned down in the Tubbs Fire, says the shop is a work in progress, but she is absolutely thrilled to be living her dream.

Currently EV Floral Design is open on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with plans to stay open till 5 p.m. soon. The shop is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and does deliveries Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. More information can be found at evfloraldesign.com and on social media.