EV Floral Design opens in Calistoga

Calistoga native Erica Veronica Ramey has basically been arranging flowers her whole life. So, it makes sense that she is now the proud owner of EV Floral Design on Washington Street, which opened last week. Her card reads, “Small town gal, big city style,” and the pristine shop with its bright, white walls, salvage antique details, and boatloads of colorful, fragrant blossoms is a delightful addition to Calistoga’s retail scene.
“My mom,” said Ramey, “was really into gardening and used to enter her flowers in the county fair every year. I helped her, and it was something we enjoyed together.” Ramey went on to take a couple of floral design classes in junior college before moving to Los Angeles where she found work at a high-end flower shop.
When she decided to move back to Calistoga several years ago, she said, “All my friends were getting married, and I did the flowers for their weddings.” One thing led to another, and Ramey began designing floral arrangements not only for weddings and events, but also for local resorts, restaurants, and wineries. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, her clients included Davis Estates, Calistoga Ranch, and Solage. “I did lots of weekly arrangements, often driving all the way down to Napa,” she said.
After renting studio space first in St. Helena and then in the Bale Mill Inn property on Highway 29, Ramey kept an eye out for a location to open her own shop. One day last fall, after an eye exam at Dr. Neely’s office at the Calistoga Family Eye Care Center, she noticed the empty space across the street. When she learned that the Yo el Rey coffee roastery had closed, she decided that would be the perfect spot for her shop. She got a permit from the city in January and construction began. Ramey designed the space herself.
Then came the shelter-in-place, postponing Ramey’s plans for opening. “But in some ways, that was OK,” she said. “I had a brand-new baby girl (now 7 months old), and I had more time to spend with her.” And clients were still asking her to provide flowers for their homes. “I had to go to Safeway to get the flowers,” she laughs, “and had them drop-shipped to clients.”
Now, Ramey, with the help of Barbie Trattler, who has worked with her for five years, have opened and are ready for business, from individual stems to festive bouquets and more formal arrangements. Ramey and Trattler are thinking about promoting a “bouquet du jour” special every week. “I look at EV more as a boutique than a flower shop,” Ramey said. “And our prices may be on the high side. But really, I’m looking for input from customers. I want people to come in, take a look at what we have, and make suggestions. I want to offer what Calistogans want and will buy.”
Almost all of EV Floral Design’s flowers are locally grown and seasonal. Sunflowers have just come in and roses are in abundance.
Ramey, whose home burned down in the Tubbs Fire, says the shop is a work in progress, but she is absolutely thrilled to be living her dream.
Currently EV Floral Design is open on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with plans to stay open till 5 p.m. soon. The shop is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and does deliveries Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. More information can be found at evfloraldesign.com and on social media.
