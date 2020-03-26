Even during the coronavirus threat, a full census count of Napa County is 'critical'

Ask Jenny Ocon why the census is important, and she’ll point to the current coronavirus as a prime example.

“Having an accurate count of how many people live here assures that we have the resources available for our responders, for our healthcare system, for all the things aid is used for in a crisis like this,” said Ocon, a member of the Napa County Complete Count Committee that helps to spearhead local census efforts.

“In this urgent situation that we’re facing, the resources that flow are based on the population numbers in a jurisdiction. It’s critical for every person to be counted.”

The impact of COVID-19, the novel strain of coronavirus that’s put the entire state of California under mandatory ‘shelter-in-place’ orders, has reached deep into every corner of daily life. This year’s decennial census is no exception. Federal health guidelines prompted the U.S. Census Bureau to suspend all field operations for at least two weeks until April 1.

“The Census Bureau is taking this step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone going through the hiring process for temporary census position,” a press release issued March 18 said.