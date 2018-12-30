Try 1 month for 99¢

A Calistoga family lost their single-story home on Saturday morning, officials say.

No injuries were reported. Cal Fire-Napa County Fire says it arrived to the scene in the 1400 block of Grant Street around 9:50 a.m.

Calistoga Police said the fire was extinguished around 10:15 a.m., but officials say firefighters remained on scene as of 12:30 p.m. The street was shut down for about an hour.

The home was red-tagged and about three-quarters of the home was destroyed in the blaze, according to Calistoga police. The family who lived there — a husband, wife, their adult son and a dog — lost almost everything, police say. They will stay with family.

The origin of the fire is under investigation.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.