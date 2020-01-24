St. Helena resident Valerie Dalton didn’t spend Sunday watching the 49ers beat Green Bay in the NFC championship game; instead, she was in a Seattle-area hospital burn unit with her son.
Although Shane Alley, 41, is expected to survive, he faces months of skin grafts, surgeries – his fifth surgery was scheduled for Tuesday – and physical therapy.
In the early morning hours of Jan. 13, a fire swept through the one-bedroom, log cabin home of Shane and Shawna Alley. Shawna was able to get out and Shane grabbed Chance, their 7-year-old son, and took him to safety. By the time he went back to grab Lilly, 9, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Dalton said her son wrapped a wet sweatshirt over his head, went up to the loft to get Lilly, broke a window, and dropped Lilly to the ground. She did not survive the extent of her burns.
In rescuing his children, Alley suffered third-degree burns on his face, arms and hands. He may lose the sight of his one eye because the retina was burned, Dalton said. “He’s going to have skin grafts and physical therapy and we don’t know the extent of injuries to his hands and arms, but there is going to be a long recovery, both emotionally and physically,” she added.
After fleeing the fire, Shawna Alley was OK, Dalton said. Chance suffered burns to his face and hands, which are blistered, but he was not hospitalized.
Alley and Shawna recently married – he adopted her two children – and purchased the log cabin in rural Snohomish County, Washington, near Seattle. Inside the home were both smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
The family lost everything in the fire and Alley’s sister, Shari Costanzo, started a GoFundMe page, to raise funds for medical expenses, funeral expenses for Lilly, housing costs, basic personal costs, and food and clothing. In six days, as of Tuesday morning, 163 people have contributed $18,395. On the page, Costanzo writes, “Any donations would be so helpful to get them through the next few months.”
“Everybody in the community has been very, very generous,” Dalton said.
To donate, go to gofundme.com/help-for-family-who-lost-everything-in-house-fire.
Alley grew up in St. Helena, went to the Montessori School and graduated from St. Helena High School. Afterward, he worked for an elevator repair company and as a carpenter in the Seattle area.
Dalton has lived in St. Helena for the past 45 years. She is in administration and marketing for Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley, with offices in the Galleron building at 1200 Main St. in St. Helena. Ward Smith manages the brokerage.