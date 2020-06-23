Farewell old pal: Calistoga's All Seasons Bistro closes its doors

When the COVID-19 pandemic closed all of Calistoga’s restaurants in mid-March, only a few reopened with takeout and curbside delivery options. One of them was Hydro Grill. And according to Gayle Dierkhising, it just wasn’t financially feasible to keep both All Seasons and Hydro afloat.

“It was a little like ‘Sophie’s Choice’,” she said. “We had to figure out which place had a fighting chance of making it, and Hydro, with its lower price point, just made more sense. It was not an easy decision, but we couldn’t focus on both.”

Gayle said there will be some small changes to Hydro, including a slightly elevated menu to encourage guests to think of the spot as more of a restaurant and less of a bar. Right now, the Dierkhisings have their hands full just managing social distancing inside Hydro because, as she said, “We’ve been counseled to have a place for diners to eat outside, but we just don’t have any outdoor space.”

In heartfelt letter posted on All Season’s closed door, the Dierkhisings thanked the Calistoga community for its support over the years. “She succumbed to complications from the coronavirus,” it reads. “All Seasons was a member of the community from 1983 to present. She had a joyous, purposeful life and was so proud to be a part of Calistoga.”