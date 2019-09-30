CHP officers measuring Silverado Trail

At about 11:30 a.m., Monday, CHP officers were measuring distances on Silverado Trail, to document where a vehicle went off the road, just south of Pratt Avenue. The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was killed in the single-vehicle accident. Silverado Trail was open by 12:30 p.m.

 David Stoneberg, Star

Update: Silverado Trail has reopened, CHP reports.

Silverado Trail was closed for several hours on Monday in both directions between Pope Street and Deer Park due to a fatal accident, the California Highway Patrol reported. The road reopened shortly after noon.

The California Highway Patrol on Monday morning responded to a person who was found dead in a vehicle down an embankment just outside St. Helena city limits.

It appears one person died in a solo vehicle crash on northbound Silverado Trail near Pratt Avenue but no further details were available, CHP Officer Vince Pompliano said.

A person called the CHP around 9:05 a.m. Monday to report seeing a vehicle leaning against a tree. The caller wanted to go down the embankment to see if it was the vehicle of a friend who had been missing since Saturday, according to the CHP.

Silverado Trail at Pratt Avenue is closed for an extended period of time, and the vehicle has been towed up onto the roadway, the CHP said.

The roadway will be closed for an extended period, the CHP said. A sig alert was declared. 

