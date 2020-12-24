Fatal head-on collision occurs in north Napa County

A Clear Lake man died Wednesday in a head-on collision along the winding, mountain section of Highway 29 north of Robert Louis Stevenson State Park and Mount St. Helena.

A 2006 Lexus was traveling south Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, it crossed the solid double yellow line into northbound Highway 29. There, it collided with a 2013 Lexus, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Jassin Williams, 50, of Clear Lake, a passenger in the 2006 Lexus, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the accident scene. The driver, Sean Spurlock, 40, of Clear Lake, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by helicopter with major injuries, the CHP reported in a press release.

In the 2013 Lexus, the driver Steven Benedetti, 35 of Danville sustained major injuries and was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa. The passenger, Richard Benedetti, 34, of Danville, sustained major injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by helicopter, the CHP reported.

All parties were wearing seat belts, the CHP said.

