Fed up with PSPS events, Calistoga couple opts for home microgrid

Cedar Street is one of several neighborhoods in Calistoga that was not powered up by the city’s backup generators during PG&E's PSPS events last year, nor will homes there be powered up this year by the new backup generators on South Washington Street.

After enduring the sometimes week-long power shut-offs last year, Peter Kay and Terry Goldin have decided to install a microgrid for their Cedar Street home during any further shut off events.

The microgrid will take solar and electric power stored in batteries and provide enough backup energy to power the whole house.

“If the grid goes down, we won’t even know about it. There will be no interruption of service, the lights won’t even flicker,” Kay said. “When the grid is up and running, it charges the battery, and that happens seamlessly in the background.”

Pricey but comprehensive

Kay and Goldin started out wanting to merely maintain power to the refrigerator when the power goes out. But after considerable research effort into various backup systems, they decided to go with a more extensive and expensive system that integrates solar and battery power.