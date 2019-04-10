Dylan Feik is resigning as city manager of Calistoga, according to a staff report for the April 16 City Council meeting.
The council is scheduled to approve a separation and release agreement ending Feik’s tenure as city manager, which began in February 2016.
Feik “has indicated a desire to resign his employment,” City Attorney Michelle Kenyon wrote in a staff report. The report does not specify the date of Feik’s departure.
The proposed agreement would award Feik $116,684 in accrued vacation time, sick leave, executive leave, and six months’ salary, which is provided for in the terms of his contract, Kenyon wrote.
Feik’s 2016 contract provides for six months of severance pay only if he is terminated without cause or resigns at the council’s request.
The council discussed Feik's performance evaluation in closed session on March 27. Feik did not attend the council's April 4 goal-setting meeting.