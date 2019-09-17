Mexican Independence Day was celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Sunday, in honor of Latinx (a gender-neutral term for Latin American) cultures and traditions, and as a fundraiser for the church.
The Fiesta Multicultural provided entertainment and activities for everyone to enjoy including music, folkloric dance, arts and crafts, loteria games, and a bouncy house. Kid, teen, and adult dancers were well-prepared for their performances of folkloric dancing and a chance to express pride in their culture.
Not only did the event have entertainment, but food, drinks and desserts were also provided. Volunteers and members of the community got together ahead of time to decide who should bring what food to the event. From enchiladas, to pupusas from Guatemala, to arepas from Venezuela, everyone contributed to the delicious meals from Latinx and other cultures.
There was also a raffle at Fiesta Multicultural, and prizes included perfume, a Michael Kors bag, a Bible, and more. The community worked hard to create this event to help the Catholic Church and had the aid of high school volunteers. The event was a popular celebration for the town and a great method to celebrate culture, tradition, and Mexican Independence Day.
Saida Morales is a student attending Calistoga Junior-High School.