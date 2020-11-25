Final election results: Lopez-Ortega, Gift, Gonzalez win city council, school board elections

With 100% of the ballots counted, winners of the Calistoga City Council and Calistoga Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees elections have been announced.

With two open seats on the city council this year, incumbent Irais Lopez-Ortega took the lead with 1,295 votes (35.27%), and Lisa Gift won the second seat with 842 votes (22.93%).

In the race for three seats on the Calistoga Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees, longtime resident Rudy Gonzalez led with 1,489 votes (26.58%). He is followed by Stephanie Rothberg-Allan with 1,140 votes (20.35%), and incumbent President Julie Elkeshen with 1,135 votes (20.26%).

Incumbents Matt Reid and Mark Galindo followed with 936 votes (16.71%) and 903 votes (16.12%) respectively.

In the city council race, Spiro Makras came in third with 777 votes (21.16%), and incumbent Vice-Mayor Michael Dunsford garnered 758 votes (20.64%).

Incumbent Mayor Chris Canning, running unopposed, totaled 1,839 votes (100%).

Lopez-Ortega was appointed to a vacant seat on the council in February 2013 and has served on the council since then. She and Dunsford were re-elected without opposition in 2016.