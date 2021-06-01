Find your 'Real Age' with a free survey from St. Helena Hospital Foundation

Blue Zones Project—Upper Napa Valley, in partnership with St. Helena Hospital Foundation, invites community members across the Upper Napa Valley region to find out their “Real Age” by taking the RealAge Test. It's free and open to the public by visiting https://bzpuppernapavalley.sharecare.com.
Already taken by more than 45 million people, the scientifically based survey shows you the true age of the body you’re living in compared to your biological age - the first step toward improving overall health and well-being.
RealAge test offers more than 100 questions based on well-being factors such as nutrition, physical activity, sleep, existing medical conditions, and stress that can contribute to a person’s longevity.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
After completing the assessment, RealAge provides an immediate estimate of the body’s age and offers helpful tools on how to implement positive changes that benefit both the individual, and community. The comprehensive health risk assessment was developed by Sharecare and has been clinically validated to be more predictive of mortality than the Framingham Heart Study and chronological age.
“My calendar age is 40, but my ‘RealAge’ is 37,” said Naseem Moeel, Engagement Lead with the Blue Zones Project–Upper Napa Valley team. “These numbers will be used to help the Blue Zones Project-Upper Napa Valley team track the health and well-being in our community over the next three years.”
Data collected from the survey is confidential and HIPAA compliant. Individual level data stays private to the individual who completes the assessment. Only aggregate community data will be collected by the Blue Zones Project team. This information will be used to determine a baseline assessment for Upper Napa Valley that will influence future well-being programming for the community at-large as well as the Blue Zones Project initiative. Insights will also be benchmarked against results from Sharecare’s Community Well-Being Index to understand how Upper Napa Valley’s well-being compares with communities around the country.
Brought to the Upper Napa Valley through an innovative sponsorship with Adventist Health and in partnership with the St. Helena Hospital Foundation and Blue Zones, LLC, Blue Zones Project is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.
Based on research on the world’s longest-lived communities by National Geographic Fellow and best-selling author Dan Buettner, Blue Zones Project is designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes in environment, policy, and social networks. By helping people live longer and better through environmental and behavior change, communities can lower healthcare costs, improve productivity, and boost national recognition as a great place to live, work, and play.
To learn more email at BZPUpperNapaValley@sharecare.com or visit uppernapavalley.bluezonesproject.com. To follow upcoming events and happenings follow us at https://www.facebook.com/bzpuppernapavalley.