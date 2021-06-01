Find your 'Real Age' with a free survey from St. Helena Hospital Foundation

Already taken by more than 45 million people, the scientifically based survey shows you the true age of the body you’re living in compared to your biological age - the first step toward improving overall health and well-being.

RealAge test offers more than 100 questions based on well-being factors such as nutrition, physical activity, sleep, existing medical conditions, and stress that can contribute to a person’s longevity.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

After completing the assessment, RealAge provides an immediate estimate of the body’s age and offers helpful tools on how to implement positive changes that benefit both the individual, and community. The comprehensive health risk assessment was developed by Sharecare and has been clinically validated to be more predictive of mortality than the Framingham Heart Study and chronological age.

“My calendar age is 40, but my ‘RealAge’ is 37,” said Naseem Moeel, Engagement Lead with the Blue Zones Project–Upper Napa Valley team. “These numbers will be used to help the Blue Zones Project-Upper Napa Valley team track the health and well-being in our community over the next three years.”