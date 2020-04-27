Fire damages St. Helena’s Bank of America branch

A fire caused heavy damage to the building that houses St. Helena’s Bank of America branch Saturday night.
A passerby alerted police at about 5:45 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from the roof of the building on Adams Street near Library Lane. Police arrived and found one man working in the building who didn’t know it was on fire.
The fire started on a parapet wall on the building’s second-story roof, said St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen. Firefighters were able to limit the fire damage to the second floor, but the first floor sustained major water damage in the process, Sorensen said. The damage is estimated at $800,000 to $1 million.
Nobody was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not suspicious and appears to be electrical and related to the HVAC unit on the roof, Sorensen said. The department is securing surveillance footage showing the roof where the fire started.
Firefighters from the St. Helena, Calistoga, Angwin, Deer Park and Napa County fire departments all responded to the scene. Adams Street east of Railroad Avenue was closed for a few hours.
Sorensen said Captain Nick Solakian served as incident commander until a Cal Fire battalion chief arrived and took over, allowing Solakian to switch to operations. Assistant Chief Adam Waters responded with the department's part-time firefighters and led the crew that held the fire in check on the roof.
"All the fire crews did a fantastic job," Sorensen said. "And what always makes a fire chief happy is when no one gets hurt."
Sorensen said the fire department was able to respond in one minute due to a new staffing structure in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. Firefighters are currently staffing the firehouse 24 hours a day, seven days a week, instead of the previous schedule of 7 to 5 p.m. six days a week.
Saturday's call came in at about 5:45 p.m., so under the previous schedule firefighters would have already left for the day, which would have resulted in a longer response time.
Sorensen also thanked the St. Helena Police Department and Public Works for keeping the street closed to regular traffic and accessible for firefighters.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!