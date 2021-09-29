Fire weather watch announced for Napa Valley, North Bay mountain areas starting Wednesday

Editor's note: The National Weather Service on Wednesday upgraded its fire weather watch to a Red Flag Warning, in effect for mountain areas of Napa County from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service has announced a fire weather watch starting late Wednesday morning for higher-elevation areas in Napa County and the North Bay, due to a forecast of strengthening winds and dry conditions that may raise the risk of new fire starts and faster-spreading flames.

The watch will take effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and stay in force through 6 p.m. Thursday, with Wednesday night and Thursday morning considered the highest-risk period.

Areas of highest concern for wildfire starts will be the parts of the Napa Valley and the North Bay above 1,000 feet, according to the alert, which the weather service released early Tuesday evening. Higher-elevation areas are projected to see the strongest winds and lowest humidity during the watch period.