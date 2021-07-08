Firefighters who lost homes to 2020 Napa Valley wildfires honored for service, split $75,000 award

Sudden wind shifts during the fires left the couple little time to salvage their belongings, and only 20 minutes’ notice for Brown-Dehner to inform her father of the blaze before flames overtook the family home.

“You can’t get more deserving than these good people, who gave even when it meant losing something so close to them,” Bill Wheeler, a foundation board member who owns Black Tie Transportation, said in the June 16 announcement.

Wilms, who graduated from the Pope Valley fire academy in the spring of 2020, volunteered for strike teams that fought the Apple and Lake fires in the Los Angeles area, according to the foundation. During his second strike-team mission, he received word that the LNU complex — which included the 300,000-plus-acre Hennessey Fire — was threatening heavily wooded northern Napa County. He was able to notify his family, who were able to flee with livestock and pets before the wildfire consumed the family home.

Since last year’s North Bay fires, Mitchell has lived with his family in his late grandfather’s former home, whose water and plumbing systems have sustained both fire damage and deterioration from age, according to the statement.