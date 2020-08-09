Fish Friendly Farming certifies 90% of Napa's vineyards

FFF visits the farms and works with farmers to collect information on assessing erosion and native vegetation. They note how drainage systems work, how vineyards are winterized and perform a complete road assessment. There is a labor and work force element, a business practices element and green initiatives. They look at wells, which chemicals are used and make sure farmers have legal surface water rights.

All information collected by FFF during their assessment is put onto maps and templates that are read and accompanied by more on-site inspections by official governmental certifiers like the National Marine Fisheries Service and County Agricultural Commissioner. They inspect the site and can add requirements to the original report. The farmer gets a list detailing what they need to do to implement their farm plan along with a time frame to get the work done.

“Fish Friendly Farming has more rigorous standards and compliance is more difficult to achieve than many other programs,” said Marcus. “It’s not just that 90 percent of Napa farms are certified, it’s that they are certified to a very high environmental standard.”

Julie Nord, the owner of Nord Vineyard Services, farms nearly 1,000 prime Napa Valley acres, selling grapes to more than 60 ultra-premium wineries.