Five running for Calistoga Joint Unified School District School Board

The ballot for the Calistoga Joint Unified School District Board is set for Nov. 3 with President Julie Elkeshen and Board Members Matt Reid and Mark Galindo running for re-election. Also running are Stephanie Rothberg-Allan and Rudy Gonzalez. Here is what they said about why they are seeking office.

Mark Galindo

After careful consideration I have decided to seek re-election as Calistoga Joint Unified School District Trustee. I am proud of the progress made in student support and policies over the past four years, but there is more to do. The COVID-19 pandemic has magnified the inequities of the students in our district. My wish is to continue to serve district families by advocating for our kids to receive the best education possible during these uncertain times. I feel our District could do more in regards to equality and equity for all students. Academic achievement gaps continue to exist in our District. I believe closing these academic achievement gaps is the greatest challenge facing CJUSD today. District transparency and accountability, improved academic achievement, expanded CTE opportunities for our students, Twenty-First Century facilities in both education and athletics; these are all areas that would help make our District more equitable for our students.

Matt Reid