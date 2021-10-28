Flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled in St. Helena

The Adventist Health/St. Helena Hospital Foundation Mobile Health Unit will be providing flu and COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters for those eligible, throughout the next few weeks.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:

• 65 years and older

• Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

• Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

• Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For the people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster. The CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.

No appointment is necessary. Children must have a parent present to be vaccinated. All individuals must wear a mask.

COVID-19 vaccines are open to anyone 12 or older. Flu vaccines are open to anyone 2 or older.

Vaccines will be available at the following clinics:

Thursday, Oct. 28

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)

NVC Upper Valley Campus

1088 College Ave., St. Helena

Tuesday, Nov. 2

7 a.m. – noon

Napa Farmers Market

1100 West St., Napa

Thursday, Nov. 4

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)

NVC Upper Valley Campus

1088 College Ave., St. Helena

Tuesday, Nov. 9

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)

NVC Upper Valley Campus

1088 College Ave., St. Helena

Thursday, Nov. 11

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.)

NVC Upper Valley Campus

1088 College Ave., St. Helena

Saturday, Nov. 13

| 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Blue Zones Project Upper Napa Valley Community Kickoff

Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., St. Helena

Tuesday, Nov. 16

7 a.m. – noon

Napa Farmers Market

1100 West St., Napa