A little shopping in your bathrobe? Only in Calistoga.
Though they declined to be photographed, guests fresh from the spa wandered out to the first annual Fog City Flea market on the grounds of the Calistoga Motor Lodge on Saturday. They joined residents and other visitors (in regular street clothes) checking out the 20 or so unique Bay are vendors who were selling their goods and wares at the Lodge for the event.
The outdoor market was free to the public and shoppers were greeted with a glass of complimentary wine from Tank Garage.
“This is the first Fog foray into Napa Valley,” said Lodge Marketing Director Peter Alig. “This event showcases the other side of Napa Valley and the Bay area with people who are passionate about their art.”
Fog City Flea markets are regular events on the East Coast, Los Angeles, and in San Franciso in places like the Ferry Building. Organizers bring in artists and artesinal craftspeople like Laureano Faedi, who fashions hand-stitched leather bags, jewelry and partners with vintage craftsmen in Japan. Faedi has a retail shop and his studio in San Francisco in the Hayes district.
Closer to home, Nikki Marie from Santa Rosa creates original artwork on silk, which she then fashions into scarves and hair scrunchies. She is also a seamstress creating vintage style dresses made to order and that are also carried at Mad Mod Shop in Calistoga.
Shoppers also browsed vendors’ handcrafted pottery, one-of-a-kind designed non-chemical yoga mats, seasoned salts, specialty-blended loose leaf teas, and much more.