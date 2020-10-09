 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Food distribution at Solage for Auberge employees affected by Glass Fire
topical

Food distribution at Solage for Auberge employees affected by Glass Fire

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Calistoga Ranch

The Lakehouse restaurant at Calistoga Ranch seen in July, 2020. 

 Submitted photo

Auberge Resorts Collection and management from its three Napa Valley resorts, Calistoga RanchSolage and Auberge du Soleil, will support local Calistoga Ranch and Solage hotel team members with a “Coming Together for Calistoga” drive-through food distribution event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 at Solage Calistoga. 

The Mill Valley-based hospitality brand will welcome hotel team members who have been affected by the Glass Fire. The food distribution event will include baskets of fresh and shelf-stable food. 

Watch Now: Calistoga evacuated following Glass Fire threat

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News