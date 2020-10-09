Food distribution at Solage for Auberge employees affected by Glass Fire

Auberge Resorts Collection and management from its three Napa Valley resorts, Calistoga Ranch, Solage and Auberge du Soleil, will support local Calistoga Ranch and Solage hotel team members with a “Coming Together for Calistoga” drive-through food distribution event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 at Solage Calistoga.
The Mill Valley-based hospitality brand will welcome hotel team members who have been affected by the Glass Fire. The food distribution event will include baskets of fresh and shelf-stable food.
