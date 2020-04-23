For 25 years Helen Archerd has been the force behind Calistoga's Food Bank

Archerd credits volunteers like John and Louise Strasser to the success of the first grocery distribution. She says, “They spent hours at the food pantry during the week making arrangements, purchasing food and getting the program set up, working tirelessly on the actual day. We could not do it without them and their family.” Archerd also gives thanks to Bill Shaw of CalMart who donated $1,000 worth of CalMart gift cards when the first event ran out of food on April 2. The Napa Valley Food Bank donates about 99 percent of the food provided by the Calistoga Cares.

Wine Country Animal Lovers (WCAL) is also joining efforts by providing bagged dog and cat food to be given to people who have pets when they receive their food.

This Thursday, on April 23, the food pantry will operate its next food donation at the fairgrounds. “Especially now,” says Archerd, “some people who were living paycheck to paycheck are out of work. We used to ask how much money someone made, and now we just ask how many live in their family and whether they live in the 94515 area code.”

Archerd says, “The bags of food contain canned goods, dairy and eggs, fresh produce, and sometimes, baked goods.” While she encourages those seeking a donation to wear masks, Archerd admits that sometimes it’s difficult to make out what they are saying. “But it’s either that or yell at each other from six feet away.” She also wants to remind residents that the gate will open at 2:30 p.m. and not to arrive before that time. “I just want to say thank you to all my volunteers, she adds. “They are incredible.” Like Archerd herself.