For 25 years Helen Archerd has been the force behind Calistoga's Food Bank

In 1953, Helen Archerd and her family moved to Calistoga, and she has lived here ever since, raising their two children while her husband taught at Calistoga High School. And she began volunteering at the Calistoga Cares Food Pantry more than 25 years ago, quickly becoming manager. Now 90, Archerd has no intention of retiring. “Even though I mostly just handle the books now,” she says, “when someone calls the food pantry it rings right through to my home phone.”
“Right after I started volunteering,” Archerd, 90, reminisces, “Martha Castleman (former president of the Calistoga Art Center) took me to lunch and asked me to manage the Food Pantry, and I couldn’t say no.” So she took the reins and worked with scores of volunteers over the years. Archerd, who lives in a sunny white mobile home in Rancho de Calistoga, said she loved working there. “It was such a pleasure to work with the people there, especially when it wasn’t so hectic like it is now,” she says.
The Calistoga Cares Food Pantry has long distributed food to those low-income individuals and families who reside in Calistoga and meet the qualifications for free groceries. Currently it is providing a variety of food free to low-income residents every second and fourth Thursdays of the month from 3:30 to 6 p.m., outside the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds at 1435 N. Oak St. Those seeking a food donation must arrive in a vehicle, not on foot; volunteers place bags of food in recipients’ cars.
Archerd credits volunteers like John and Louise Strasser to the success of the first grocery distribution. She says, “They spent hours at the food pantry during the week making arrangements, purchasing food and getting the program set up, working tirelessly on the actual day. We could not do it without them and their family.” Archerd also gives thanks to Bill Shaw of CalMart who donated $1,000 worth of CalMart gift cards when the first event ran out of food on April 2. The Napa Valley Food Bank donates about 99 percent of the food provided by the Calistoga Cares.
Wine Country Animal Lovers (WCAL) is also joining efforts by providing bagged dog and cat food to be given to people who have pets when they receive their food.
This Thursday, on April 23, the food pantry will operate its next food donation at the fairgrounds. “Especially now,” says Archerd, “some people who were living paycheck to paycheck are out of work. We used to ask how much money someone made, and now we just ask how many live in their family and whether they live in the 94515 area code.”
Archerd says, “The bags of food contain canned goods, dairy and eggs, fresh produce, and sometimes, baked goods.” While she encourages those seeking a donation to wear masks, Archerd admits that sometimes it’s difficult to make out what they are saying. “But it’s either that or yell at each other from six feet away.” She also wants to remind residents that the gate will open at 2:30 p.m. and not to arrive before that time. “I just want to say thank you to all my volunteers, she adds. “They are incredible.” Like Archerd herself.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!