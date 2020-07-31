Former Weekly Calistogan editor John Waters dies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Waters Jr., former editor of The Weekly Calistogan, died Monday after a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by son William and daughter Nikki, wife Queenie, and former wife Bonnie.

A long-time resident of Calistoga, Waters was editor of the Calistogan from 2004 to 2011. He was succeeded by Sean Scully, Anne Ward Ernst, and current editor Cynthia Sweeney.

Waters had a passion for the newspaper, but due his health, he couldn't keep up with it, son William said.

Waters was also a writer of fiction and history. In 2008 he wrote the Calistoga entry in Arcadia Publishing's "Images of America" series, researching detailed captions to match 187 historical photos from the Sharpsteen Museum.

Although much of his professional life was spent in construction trades, John reinvented himself in 1991 after breaking his arm and wrist in a fall from a horse. He decided to invest in learning how to write, and soon found himself stringing for the Apple Valley Leader and the Hesperia Leader, covering education, city hall and recreation issues in California's High Desert, wrote publisher Doug Ernst upon hiring Waters.