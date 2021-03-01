Forni Farm & Nursery to open April 1

Spring is arriving and Forni Farm & Nursery has announced they will be opening on Thursday, April 1.

The nursery will be providing customers vegetable starts with two options according to COVID guidelines.

Order online for drive-thru pickup during the same week, or shop in person by a limited 30-minute appointment with masks and social distancing. Ordering and the appointment calendar will open March 25.

An order of 100 or more plants must be done by email.

This year, the nursery will also be expanding the dates they are open through June, offering second plantings of early producers like basil, cucumbers and Summer squash. June is also a great time to plant pumpkins, melons and Winter squash.

For plant descriptions and photos visit fornifarm.com. The nursery is located at 4000 Barnes Rd., Santa Rosa.

