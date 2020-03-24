Forni Nursery drive-thru opening April 2 in Santa Rosa

The good news is Forni Farm & Nursery will be opening on April 2, and the better news is we can go there because it's operating as a drive-thru.

"We will have starts available through the end of May (we will be seeding tomato plants through mid-April), so there isn't a need to rush to get plants. Feel free to put in an order to pick up in late April or early May," the Forni's said in a release.

The nursery is located at 4000 Barnes Road, in Santa Rosa. There is a minimum order of five plants, and the drive-thru schedule is as follows: For orders of less than 50 plants, pick up is on Thursdays and Fridays. For orders of 50 or more plants, pick up is on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, by appointment.

Saturday hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you haven't placed an order you are welcome to drive in. They let you know current inventory and pull your plants. There may be limited availability for some plants in early April.

Order plants at https://www.fornifarm.com/. The nursery will contact you to set up payment and confirm a time for your pickup.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}