Four appointed to Calistoga Planning Commission

Incumbents Doug Allan and Tim Wilkes have been reappointed to Calistoga’s Planning Commission, along with new appointees Richard Kaiser and Michael Vaughn.

With four vacancies to fill, the council expressed appreciation for the applicants.

“We always appreciate anyone who is willing to serve our community,” Mayor Chris Canning said.

“I like that we have some new faces on the board,” said Councilmember Don Williams.

Three seats became vacant when terms were set to expire for Allan, Wilkes and Alissa McNair at the end of December. McNair did not apply for reappointment, but “She served well and has done a remarkable job,” Canning said.

A fourth seat became open when Commissioner Jack Berquist recently resigned due to family obligations.

Allan and Wilkes, who also serves as vice-chair, will serve for two-year terms ending Dec. 31, 2023, and Vaughn, who will fill Berquist’s seat, will serve for a one-year term ending Dec. 31, 2022.

The recommendations were made by the Mayor and unanimously approved by the City Council on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, incumbents David Hagberg, Spiro Makras and Erica Pusey were reappointed to serve for 2-year terms on the Active Transportation Advisory Committee (ATAC). Their terms were also set to expire at the end of December.

Incumbent Ann Shelby Valentine has also been reappointed as Calistoga's Mosquito Abatement District trustee. She will serve a two-year term.

“Thank you for all who applied and serve on these seats,” Canning said.

