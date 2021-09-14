Four Seasons Resort in Calistoga now confirming reservations

In a sign that the resort is closer to opening, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley in Calistoga is confirming reservations starting in November.

The expected opening date has been moved back from spring of this year to late in 2021.

The Resort’s accommodations include 85 rooms, suites and villas, restaurant and bar, outdoor pools, a 4.7-acre vineyard, wine tasting, a holistic spa, a regulation bocce ball court, and an event and wedding venue.

“This is an exciting moment for our Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley family, as we open up reservations and begin planning guest visits,” said General Manger Mehdi Eftekari in a statement. “The property proudly delivers an authentic luxury retreat without pretense, bringing a distinctive, laidback wine country ethos and style of hospitality that can only be found in the illustrious Napa Valley.”

TRUSS Restaurant + Bar will be led by Michelin-starred Executive Chef Erik Anderson, Chef de Cuisine Craig Wilmer, Pastry Chef Josh Gaulin, and Sommelier Morgan Gray. Guests will also enjoy a robust yet highly curated 250-label wine list.