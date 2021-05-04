 Skip to main content
Four Seasons Resort in Calistoga to hold job fair May 6

Four Seasons Resort in Calistoga to hold job fair May 6

Resort at 400 Silverado Trail

An artist's rendering of the view from Truss restaurant at Resort at 400 Silverado Trail.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley will hold a job fair on Thursday, May 6, from 2 to 7 p.m. 

The property is expected to open in mid-2021, and positions span a variety of departments, from food and beverage and guest relations to accounting and general operations and maintenance.

The event will take place on-site, at 400 Silverado Trail in Calistoga, with parking at 351 Rosedale Road. The job fair will provide individuals an inside look at the benefits that Four Seasons employees are afforded, including competitive salary; complimentary meals and accommodations at other Four Seasons hotels and resorts; medical and dental insurance options; 401k retirement plans; and excellent training and development opportunities.

