Four Seasons Resort in Calistoga to hold second job fair May 18

Four Seasons Resort in Calistoga to hold second job fair May 18

Resort at 400 Silverado Trail

An artist's rendering of the view from Truss restaurant at Resort at 400 Silverado Trail.

 Submitted photo

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley will hold a second job fair on Tuesday, May 18, from noon to 6 p.m.

The property is expected to open in mid-2021, and positions span a variety of departments, from food and beverage and guest relations to accounting and general operations and maintenance.

The job fair will be located on-site at 400 Silverado Trail in Calistoga, and will provide prospective talent an inside look at the benefits that employees are afforded, including competitive salary, medical and dental insurance options, 401k retirement plans, and excellent training and development opportunities. 

