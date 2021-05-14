Four Seasons Resort in Calistoga to hold second job fair May 18

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley will hold a second job fair on Tuesday, May 18, from noon to 6 p.m.
The property is expected to open in mid-2021, and positions span a variety of departments, from food and beverage and guest relations to accounting and general operations and maintenance.
The job fair will be located on-site at 400 Silverado Trail in Calistoga, and will provide prospective talent an inside look at the benefits that employees are afforded, including competitive salary, medical and dental insurance options, 401k retirement plans, and excellent training and development opportunities.
See all available jobs here.
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of police and fire reports in Napa County.
American Canyon police watched an area that has experienced a series of catalytic converter thefts and arrested some possible thieves.
A confrontation led to a stabbing and the arrest of a 47-year-old man on suspicion of assault, according to Napa Police.
A two-vehicle collision in American Canyon injured one driver and resulted in the other's arrest on a felony drunken driving allegation, autho…
Local law enforcement cooperated in arresting a motorist who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended with a police K-9 subduing the suspect.
Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sonoma and Napa counties teamed up to apprehend a residential burglary suspect who rammed an American Can…
A 30-year-old Vallejo woman was being held at the Napa County jail as a suspect in garage and RV burglaries in north Napa.
Napa Police reported stopping a vehicle on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue that was the subject of a felony warrant for involvement in a side s…
One person was wounded in the arm Saturday during gunfire in south Napa, police reported.
Napa police received multiple reports of a man destroying property as he walked through the central city.
A former employee at Wendy's restaurant on Trancas Street was arrested after a customer discovered a video camera in a bathroom stall.