Four Seasons Resort in Calistoga to hold third job fair July 1

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley will hold a third job fair on Thursday, July 1, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Calistoga Beverage Company, 865 Silverado Trail.

The resort is hiring for 50+ management and non-management positions across departments, including security, housekeeping, food and beverage, guest services, spa and fitness, IT, engineering, sales and marketing, and more.

The Resort at 400 Silverado Trail employees may qualify for competitive salary and benefits, Cigna medical and dental insurance options, 401k retirement plans, parental leave pay, pet insurance, complimentary employee meals, and incredible training and development opportunities. The resort is slated to open in late summer.

