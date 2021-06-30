 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four Seasons Resort in Calistoga to hold third job fair July 1

Four Seasons Resort in Calistoga to hold third job fair July 1

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Resort at 400 Silverado Trail

An artist's rendering of the view from Truss restaurant at Resort at 400 Silverado Trail.

 Submitted photo

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley will hold a third job fair on Thursday, July 1, from noon to 5 p.m. at the Calistoga Beverage Company, 865 Silverado Trail.

The resort is hiring for 50+ management and non-management positions across departments, including security, housekeeping, food and beverage, guest services, spa and fitness, IT, engineering, sales and marketing, and more.

The Resort at 400 Silverado Trail employees may qualify for competitive salary and benefits, Cigna medical and dental insurance options, 401k retirement plans, parental leave pay, pet insurance, complimentary employee meals, and incredible training and development opportunities. The resort is slated to open in late summer. 

See all available jobs here

With a little help and these step-by-step tips, you might be able to eventually land your dream job. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News