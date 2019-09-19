Francis Ford Coppola is this year’s recipient of the Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Lifetime Achievement Award, the Family Coppola announced last week.
While Coppola is perhaps best known for his work in film, the famed “Godfather“ director has made significant contributions to the world of wine. In 1975, Coppola and his wife purchased a portion of the Inglenook estate, where they produced their first vintage in 1978; by 2011, the Coppolas acquired the remaining estate land, as well as the rights to Inglenook’s name and brand. The Family Coppola also owns two wineries in Sonoma County, Francis Ford Coppola Winery and Virginia Dare Winery, as well as Domaine de Broglie, a winery in Dayton, Ore.
The Lifetime Achievement Award is awarded annually by Wine Enthusiast to prominent wine industry members who have “indelibly altered the face of the wine world” – previous winners have included Robert Mondavi and Ernest and Julio Gallo, according to a press release from the Family Coppola.
“Since the 1970s, (Coppola has) built an empire that now produces more than 3 million cases from 340 acres of vineyards across California and Oregon,” Wine Enthusiast tweeted yesterday.
Coppola will be honored at the Wine Star Awards gala in San Francisco in January 2020.