Frank Family Vineyards takes “Best Tasting Room,” "Winemaker" in Napa Valley

Frank Family’s Historic Larkmead Winery and yellow craftsman tasting room have long been an attraction for locals and visitors alike. Located on the quiet, tree-lined Larkmead Lane in Calistoga, it is the only tasting room to have been awarded “Winery of the Year” twice by the Connoisseurs’ Guide to California Wine. For eight consecutive years, the tasting room won the reader’s choice for “Best Napa Winery” in the annual Bay Area A-List contest. With this latest honor from the Best of Napa Valley Reader’s Choice Awards, Frank Family continues to uphold its reputation of offering the “friendliest hospitality in Napa Valley.”

Frank Family’s General Manager and Winemaker Todd Graff has been with the winery since 2003, after spending many years working throughout the world—from France to Portugal. During his tenure at Frank Family, he has managed the winery’s steady growth, overseeing estate vineyard purchases and winemaking. Under Graff’s leadership, Frank Family achieved Napa Green certification in 2014 for both winery and vineyards, and he continues to hold his team to increasing standards of sustainability each year. He was also named “Winemaker of the Year” by the North Bay Business Journal in 2020.

“I feel very fortunate to do what I love for my career,” Graff said. “To do it at Frank Family Vineyards and in the Napa Valley makes it even more special. I extend my congratulations to our entire team.”