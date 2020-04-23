'Frank for a Cause' benefits autism advocacy

Throughout April, Rich and Leslie Frank, owners of Frank Family Vineyards IN Calistoga, are helping to raise awareness and funds for Autism Speaks by donating 15% of all proceeds from direct sales of its 2018 Carneros Chardonnay ($38) as well as from “Frank for a Cause” packages ($55) featuring a limited-edition blue T-shirt and bottle of Chardonnay.
Autism Speaks, a national autism advocacy organization, works to increase global understanding, advance breakthroughs in autism research, expand early childhood screening and improve transition to adulthood.
“The outbreak of the coronavirus has had an unprecedented impact on the world, with the fast-changing environment requiring navigation through uncertain times. During a time like this, we want to make sure non-profit organizations are not overlooked and are therefore continuing with our plan to support Autism Speaks during the month of April,” Rich Frank said.
The inspiration behind Frank Family’s 2020 fundraising campaign is Jennifer Higgins, who has been a part of the Frank Family team as retail operations administrative assistant for 12 years. “Every parent stresses out and worries about their kids,” Higgins said. “For us, our concerns are just different. We love our son Owen for all that he is and want to see a world where people with autism can discover their true potential. I hope this campaign, along with all the work this charity does throughout the year, helps to create a kinder, more inclusive world.”
This year, Autism Speaks is celebrating its 15th anniversary as an organization and will be launching a commitment to make 2020 the “Year of Kindness.” The goal is to make both the online and offline worlds kinder while increasing acceptance of individuals with autism and their families.
For more information, visit www.frankfamilyvineyards.com. Supporters of Frank Family’s April campaign on social media should use #FrankForACause.
