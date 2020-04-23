'Frank for a Cause' benefits autism advocacy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Throughout April, Rich and Leslie Frank, owners of Frank Family Vineyards IN Calistoga, are helping to raise awareness and funds for Autism Speaks by donating 15% of all proceeds from direct sales of its 2018 Carneros Chardonnay ($38) as well as from “Frank for a Cause” packages ($55) featuring a limited-edition blue T-shirt and bottle of Chardonnay.

Autism Speaks, a national autism advocacy organization, works to increase global understanding, advance breakthroughs in autism research, expand early childhood screening and improve transition to adulthood.

“The outbreak of the coronavirus has had an unprecedented impact on the world, with the fast-changing environment requiring navigation through uncertain times. During a time like this, we want to make sure non-profit organizations are not overlooked and are therefore continuing with our plan to support Autism Speaks during the month of April,” Rich Frank said.