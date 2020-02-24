Free Calistoga Community Pool passes available online now

It’s almost swim season and not too early to get your free seasonal pass to the Community Pool. The pass includes admission to recreational swim, lap swim, and water aerobics.

The pool is open April - September, and admission is free to Calistoga residents and those residing within the Calistoga Joint Unified School District. However, the city is requesting that everyone who wants to use the pool register for passes, or to renew your pool season pass if you already have one.

Passes are required for all adults 18 and older, and youth ages 11-17 coming to the pool without an adult. Youth otherwise do not need a pass if they are under the age of 11.

Normal pool admission fees will apply to Calistoga Non-Residents.

Those wishing to register for a pass need to create an online account at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com. Please note that you must register separately for youth swim lessons, which are also free to Calistoga residents.

Passes will be available for pick up starting April 6 at the Calistoga Community Pool Office, 1435 N. Oak St . If you are renewing your pass and still have your old one, you do not need to pick up a new card. Email recreation@ci.calistoga.ca.us or call 707-942-2838 with questions.

