Free cancer research symposium from V Foundation Aug. 7

V Foundation scientific advisors from leading cancer centers will discuss the latest advances in immunotherapy research at the 2021 Answer for Cancer Research Symposium on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Estate Yountville’s event venue, The Social.
The symposium, which offers attendees the opportunity to ask questions directly of the experts, is free and open to the public as part of the 2021 V Foundation Wine Celebration weekend, an annual signature event to raise funds cancer research. Moderated by ESPN SportsCenter anchor, Sage Steele, the Answer for Cancer Research Symposium is sponsored by ESPN and Blackbaud.
Immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that harnesses the power of the immune system to fight cancer. Where other treatments, like chemotherapy, attack the cancer using agents which may have toxicity for normal cells as well, immunotherapy trains the body to either find and attack the cancer or to counteract cancer cells that send signals to disarm immune responses. Immunotherapy treatments can be used in many different types of cancer in children and adults and may be used by themselves or in conjunction with other therapies.
The 2021 Wine Celebration’s Fund-a-Need has a goal of co-funding four Parker Bridge Fellows in partnership with the Parker Institute for Cancer Research (PICI). PICI’s goal is to accelerate the development of breakthrough immunotherapies. Within their Parker Bridge Fellows program, PICI has developed a collaborative framework to provide leading scientists access to their data and infrastructure, broadening the effort to solve cancer problems in the immunotherapy space.
William Nelson, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, will kick off the symposium as the head of the V Foundation Scientific Advisory Committee. Nelson will share the awareness gained during the COVID-19 pandemic, examine the importance and necessity of cancer research, and provide an overview of how immunotherapy harnesses the power of the immune system and trains it to recognize cancer cells and eliminates them.
Following Nelson’s keynote, Olivera Finn, Ph.D., professor of Immunology and Surgery and founding hair of the Department of Immunotherapy at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, will share more than three decades of expertise in translational research in immunology and oncology.
Duane Mitchell, Ph.D., co-director of the Preston A. Wells Jr. Center for Brain Tumor Therapy and director of the University of Florida Brain Tumor Immunotherapy Program, will discuss his clinical and translational research experience having served as principal investigator on seven first-in-human protocols through FDA-approved clinical trials.
Lisa H. Butterfield, Ph.D., vice president of Research and Development and an adjunct professor of Microbiology and Immunology at the University of California, San Francisco, will focus on cancer vaccines and cellular therapies, as well as immunotherapy for melanoma and hepatocellular cancer.
Ted Lawrence, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology, Isadore Lampe Professor of Radiation Oncology, and the director of the Translational and Clinical Research Program at the University of Michigan’s Rogel Cancer Center, will discuss the intersection of immunotherapy and radiation oncology.
Following the presentations, speakers present at the symposium will be available for a Q&A session with attendees.
For more information, or to donate, visit v.org.
About the V Foundation Wine Celebration
Since 1999, the V Foundation Wine Celebration, benefitting the V Foundation for Cancer Research, has raised over $118 million for cancer research and related programs. This three-day signature series of events in the stunning Napa Valley demonstrates that commitment, passion and giving become the catalyst for positive change.
