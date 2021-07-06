Free cancer research symposium from V Foundation Aug. 7

V Foundation scientific advisors from leading cancer centers will discuss the latest advances in immunotherapy research at the 2021 Answer for Cancer Research Symposium on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Estate Yountville’s event venue, The Social.

The symposium, which offers attendees the opportunity to ask questions directly of the experts, is free and open to the public as part of the 2021 V Foundation Wine Celebration weekend, an annual signature event to raise funds cancer research. Moderated by ESPN SportsCenter anchor, Sage Steele, the Answer for Cancer Research Symposium is sponsored by ESPN and Blackbaud.

Immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that harnesses the power of the immune system to fight cancer. Where other treatments, like chemotherapy, attack the cancer using agents which may have toxicity for normal cells as well, immunotherapy trains the body to either find and attack the cancer or to counteract cancer cells that send signals to disarm immune responses. Immunotherapy treatments can be used in many different types of cancer in children and adults and may be used by themselves or in conjunction with other therapies.