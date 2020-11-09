Free COVID-19 testing at Napa County Fairgrounds Nov. 16 -17

Napa County will be conducting COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 16 -17 at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga.

The testing is free and by appointment only. Anyone over 18 years of age, symptomatic or asymptomatic qualifies. Bring identification.

To schedule an appointment visit https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/ or call (707) 253-4540 or visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing for more information.

Watch now: Who to tell after you test positive for COVID-19