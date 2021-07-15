 Skip to main content
Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calistoga July 15

  Updated
Vaccine

A vaccination clinic at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School will serve anyone 12 years and older on July 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary. 

 Terovesalainen, Dreamstime.com

Adventist Health St. Helena/St. Helena Hospital Foundation will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School⁠, 1608 Lake St. 

The Pfizer vaccine is available for ages 12 and over; Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for ages 18 and over. 

No appointment is necessary. Children must have a parent present to be vaccinated. All individuals must wear a mask.

En español:⁠

Adventist Health Saint Helena/La Fundación De Saint Helena Unidad Móvil, va a tener una clínica de vacunación contra el COVID-19:⁠ Jueves, 15 de julio, 4 a 6 p.m.⁠

En la escuela secundaria de Calistoga 1608 Lake St, Calistoga, CA 94515⁠

No es necesario hacer cita. Por favor de usar su mascarilla y traer con usted una identificación no importa cual tenga. Tienen que tener por los menos 12 años para recibir la vacuna. Los niños deben tener un padre presente para ser vacunados.

