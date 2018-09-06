Free defibrillator offered to wineries
Ron Rubin Winery has teamed up with the maker of the ZOLL AED Plus and the Santa Rosa Red Cross to cover the cost of one AED (Automated External Defibrillator) for all wineries in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties.
Founder Ron Rubin named the initiative Trained for Saving Lives.
Rubin created the program after he experienced a sudden coronary malfunction while marathon training – something he has done his entire life.
Rubin’s mission is to purchase the $1,700 defibrillators for any winery that agrees to have its staff trained by the American Red Cross in CPR and AED technique.
As of March 20, a total of 86 wineries have participated in the program. For more information, email ron@ronrubinwinery.com