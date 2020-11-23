Free drive-thru food distribution and flu shot clinic in Calistoga

Adventist Health St. Helena hospital
The St. Helena Hospital Foundation along with Adventist Health St. Helena and Celebration Nation will be holding a drive-thru distribution event and flu shot clinic on Monday, Nov. 23. The organizations will be giving out about 600 turkeys along with food boxes, personal hygiene products, gift cards and hand sanitizer as well as access to free flu shots. The event is from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Calistoga Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2102 Grant St. "Our hope is to provide support to farmworker families and those who have been impacted by the recent fires and COVID-19 in our UpValley communities," the St. Helena Hospital Foundation said in a statement. WATCH NOW: CDC UPDATES COVID-19 THANKSGIVING GUIDANCE
SEE PHOTOS FROM NAPA VALLEY TURKEY CHASE, 2019
Napa Valley Turkey Chase 2019
Despite an overnight chill that sent temperatures into the 30s and coated the grass with frost, tutus, turkey-shaped headgear and other playful apparel were popular among more than 1,000 participants in Napa's Turkey Chase on Thanksgiving morning.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Valley Turkey Chase 2019
The turkey hat sported by Justin Godey of Napa was one of numerous examples of Thanksgiving-themed headgear, T-shirts, socks and apparel to appear in Thursday's seventh annual Napa Valley Turkey Chase, which attracted more than 1,000 runners despite near-freezing conditions shortly before the 8 a.m. start.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Valley Turkey Chase 2019
Toni McIntosh has donned a turkey suit at every Napa Turkey Chase since the race's 2013 inception, guiding participants in the 10- and 5-kilometer runs staged in south Napa on Thanksgiving morning.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Valley Turkey Chase 2019
Headgear such as knit caps topped with drumstick headbands combined warmth against frosty morning conditions with a playful tribute to Thanksgiving for runners taking part in the annual Napa Valley Turkey Chase, which featured 10- and 5-kilometer runs as well as a children's sprint.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Balley Turkey Chase 2019
More than 1,000 runners registered for Thursday's seventh annual Napa Valley Turkey Chase, with competitors in the main 10-kilometer race starting and finishing on the Napa Valley College campus.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Valley Turkey Chase 2019
Pumpkin-orange medals awaited those who reached the finish line Thursday morning at the Napa Valley Turkey Chase, which featured courses of 5 and 10 kilometers.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Valley Turkey Chase 2019
The race course for Thursday's Napa Valley Turkey Chase run took competitors down a section of the Vine Trail overlooking the Napa River, with Imola Avenue and the Maxwell Bridge in the distance.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Valley Turkey Chase 2019
The Napa Valley Turkey Chase's 5-kilometer run Thanksgiving morning from Napa Valley College to the nearby Vine Trail included participants like Todd and Carrie Dvornik of San Francisco, who used strollers to include younger children in the race.
Howard Yune, Register
