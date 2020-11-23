Free drive-thru food distribution and flue shot clinic in Calistoga

The St. Helena Hospital Foundation along with Adventist Health St. Helena and Celebration Nation will be holding a drive-thru distribution event and flu shot clinic on Monday, Nov. 23.

The organizations will be giving out about 600 turkeys along with food boxes, personal hygiene products, gift cards and hand sanitizer as well as access to free flu shots.

The event is from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Calistoga Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2102 Grant St.

"Our hope is to provide support to farmworker families and those who have been impacted by the recent fires and COVID-19 in our UpValley communities," the St. Helena Hospital Foundation said in a statement.

